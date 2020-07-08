Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CHDN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $124.44, changing hands as low as $123.43 per share. Churchill Downs, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHDN's low point in its 52 week range is $52.90 per share, with $167.525 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $125.36.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.