Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CHDN

In trading on Monday, shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $206.03, changing hands as low as $204.94 per share. Churchill Downs, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHDN's low point in its 52 week range is $172.75 per share, with $249.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $206.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.