Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CHDN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $214.14, changing hands as low as $213.08 per share. Churchill Downs, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHDN's low point in its 52 week range is $172.75 per share, with $262.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $213.56.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.