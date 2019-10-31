Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CHD

In trading on Thursday, shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.65, changing hands as low as $71.85 per share. Church & Dwight Co Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHD's low point in its 52 week range is $59.64 per share, with $80.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.72.

