Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CGNX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.62, changing hands as low as $48.51 per share. Cognex Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGNX's low point in its 52 week range is $40.205 per share, with $59.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.77.

