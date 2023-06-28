Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CGAU

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.72, changing hands as low as $5.71 per share. Centerra Gold Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGAU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CGAU's low point in its 52 week range is $3.77 per share, with $7.7099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.75.
Also see: Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
Aon DMA
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ELJ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.