Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CFO

In trading on Friday, shares of the CFO ETF (Symbol: CFO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.17, changing hands as low as $72.81 per share. CFO shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CFO's low point in its 52 week range is $61.241 per share, with $78.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.07.

