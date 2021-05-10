Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CEVA

In trading on Monday, shares of Ceva Inc (Symbol: CEVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.46, changing hands as low as $43.55 per share. Ceva Inc shares are currently trading off about 14.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CEVA's low point in its 52 week range is $29.495 per share, with $83.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.13.

