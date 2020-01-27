Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CEO

In trading on Monday, shares of CNOOC Ltd. (Symbol: CEO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $161.46, changing hands as low as $160.55 per share. CNOOC Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CEO's low point in its 52 week range is $139.77 per share, with $193.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $161.00.

