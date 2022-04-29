Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CENX

In trading on Friday, shares of Century Aluminum Co. (Symbol: CENX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.99, changing hands as low as $16.51 per share. Century Aluminum Co. shares are currently trading down about 12.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CENX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CENX's low point in its 52 week range is $10.39 per share, with $30.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.87.

