Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CENTA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (Symbol: CENTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.90, changing hands as low as $23.56 per share. Central Garden & Pet Co shares are currently trading down about 19.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CENTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CENTA's low point in its 52 week range is $20.505 per share, with $36.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.