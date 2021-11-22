Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CELH

In trading on Monday, shares of Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.85, changing hands as low as $70.57 per share. Celsius Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CELH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CELH's low point in its 52 week range is $30.11 per share, with $110.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.