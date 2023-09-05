Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CEF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units (Symbol: CEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.24, changing hands as low as $18.18 per share. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CEF's low point in its 52 week range is $15.11 per share, with $20.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.18.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.