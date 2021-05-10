Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CDXS

In trading on Monday, shares of Codexis Inc (Symbol: CDXS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.53, changing hands as low as $17.65 per share. Codexis Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDXS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDXS's low point in its 52 week range is $10.2799 per share, with $29.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.