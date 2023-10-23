Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CDAY

In trading on Monday, shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (Symbol: CDAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.86, changing hands as low as $68.09 per share. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDAY's low point in its 52 week range is $52.92 per share, with $79.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.55. The CDAY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

