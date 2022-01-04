Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CDAY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (Symbol: CDAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.58, changing hands as low as $99.11 per share. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDAY's low point in its 52 week range is $78.20 per share, with $130.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.57. The CDAY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

