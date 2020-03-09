Markets
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CCMP

In trading on Monday, shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corp (Symbol: CCMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $133.38, changing hands as low as $118.96 per share. Cabot Microelectronics Corp shares are currently trading down about 14.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCMP's low point in its 52 week range is $97.23 per share, with $169.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.25.

