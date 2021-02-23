Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CCI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $162.91, changing hands as low as $162.30 per share. Crown Castle International Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCI's low point in its 52 week range is $114.18 per share, with $179.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $162.50. The CCI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

