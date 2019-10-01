Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CBT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.23, changing hands as low as $43.47 per share. Cabot Corp. shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBT's low point in its 52 week range is $37.11 per share, with $65.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.73.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.