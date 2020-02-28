Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CBOE

In trading on Friday, shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $115.84, changing hands as low as $112.07 per share. Cboe Global Markets Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBOE's low point in its 52 week range is $89.53 per share, with $127.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.04. The CBOE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.