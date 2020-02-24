Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CATY

In trading on Monday, shares of Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.85, changing hands as low as $35.03 per share. Cathay General Bancorp shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CATY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CATY's low point in its 52 week range is $31.89 per share, with $39.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.27.

