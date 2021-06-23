Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CASY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $196.74, changing hands as low as $196.32 per share. Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CASY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CASY's low point in its 52 week range is $142.34 per share, with $229.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $195.90.

