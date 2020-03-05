Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CASH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Meta Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CASH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.56, changing hands as low as $32.00 per share. Meta Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CASH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CASH's low point in its 52 week range is $17.84 per share, with $40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.20.

