Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CASH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.25, changing hands as low as $41.18 per share. Pathward Financial Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CASH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CASH's low point in its 52 week range is $31.16 per share, with $52.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.36.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.