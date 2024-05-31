Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CAPMF

In trading on Friday, shares of Cap Gemini S A (Symbol: CAPMF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $206.01, changing hands as low as $198.60 per share. Cap Gemini S A shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAPMF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAPMF's low point in its 52 week range is $167.19 per share, with $248.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $203.25.

