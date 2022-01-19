Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CAMT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Camtek Ltd (Symbol: CAMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.68, changing hands as low as $38.07 per share. Camtek Ltd shares are currently trading off about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAMT's low point in its 52 week range is $22.44 per share, with $49.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.