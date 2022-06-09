Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CAH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.02, changing hands as low as $52.80 per share. Cardinal Health, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAH's low point in its 52 week range is $45.85 per share, with $64.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.87. The CAH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

