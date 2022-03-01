Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CAH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.72, changing hands as low as $52.24 per share. Cardinal Health, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAH's low point in its 52 week range is $45.85 per share, with $62.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.81. The CAH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.