Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CAG

In trading on Friday, shares of Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.30, changing hands as low as $35.88 per share. Conagra Brands Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAG's low point in its 52 week range is $32.55 per share, with $39.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.98. The CAG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

