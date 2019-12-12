Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CAG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.22, changing hands as low as $28.17 per share. Conagra Brands Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAG's low point in its 52 week range is $20.22 per share, with $31.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.35.

