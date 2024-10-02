Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CAG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.74, changing hands as low as $29.38 per share. Conagra Brands Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAG's low point in its 52 week range is $25.16 per share, with $33.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.68. The CAG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

