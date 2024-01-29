Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BYON

In trading on Monday, shares of Beyond Inc (Symbol: BYON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.36, changing hands as low as $22.02 per share. Beyond Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BYON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BYON's low point in its 52 week range is $13.71 per share, with $39.2733 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.59.

