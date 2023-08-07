Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BYND

In trading on Monday, shares of Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.53, changing hands as low as $14.37 per share. Beyond Meat Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BYND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BYND's low point in its 52 week range is $9.815 per share, with $44.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.