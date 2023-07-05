Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BWA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.56, changing hands as low as $43.24 per share. BorgWarner Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BWA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BWA's low point in its 52 week range is $27.4426 per share, with $45.068 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.21. The BWA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
