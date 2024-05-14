Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BUR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BUR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.32, changing hands as low as $14.16 per share. Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BUR's low point in its 52 week range is $11.78 per share, with $17.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.