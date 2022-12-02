Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BUR

In trading on Friday, shares of Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BUR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.99, changing hands as low as $8.87 per share. Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BUR's low point in its 52 week range is $6.935 per share, with $11.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.96.
