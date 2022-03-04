Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BUG

In trading on Friday, shares of the BUG ETF (Symbol: BUG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.46, changing hands as low as $30.15 per share. BUG shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BUG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BUG's low point in its 52 week range is $23.97 per share, with $35.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.23.

