Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BTZ

In trading on Friday, shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (Symbol: BTZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.46, changing hands as low as $13.45 per share. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $9.12 per share, with $14.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.38.

