Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BTU

In trading on Thursday, shares of Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.74, changing hands as low as $22.70 per share. Peabody Energy Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTU's low point in its 52 week range is $17.71 per share, with $32.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.05.

