Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BSX

In trading on Friday, shares of Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.06, changing hands as low as $50.84 per share. Boston Scientific Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSX's low point in its 52 week range is $40.95 per share, with $55.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.98. The BSX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

