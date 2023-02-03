Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BSV

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (Symbol: BSV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.06, changing hands as low as $75.99 per share. Vanguard Short-Term Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BSV's low point in its 52 week range is $74.0601 per share, with $79.865 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.03.
