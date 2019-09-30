Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BSJL

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: BSJL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.58, changing hands as low as $24.57 per share. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSJL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSJL's low point in its 52 week range is $23.34 per share, with $25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.63.

