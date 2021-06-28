Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BSAC

In trading on Monday, shares of Banco Santander Chile (Symbol: BSAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.17, changing hands as low as $19.91 per share. Banco Santander Chile shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSAC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.31 per share, with $26.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.96.

