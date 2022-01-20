Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BRSP

In trading on Thursday, shares of BrightSpire Capital Inc (Symbol: BRSP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.57, changing hands as low as $9.53 per share. BrightSpire Capital Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRSP's low point in its 52 week range is $7.80 per share, with $10.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.59.

