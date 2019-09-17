Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BRKL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.73, changing hands as low as $14.54 per share. Brookline Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRKL's low point in its 52 week range is $12.8401 per share, with $17.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.70.

