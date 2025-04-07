Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BR

In trading on Monday, shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $221.98, changing hands as low as $212.33 per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BR's low point in its 52 week range is $188.3001 per share, with $247.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $217.66. The BR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

