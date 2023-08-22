Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BPOP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.22, changing hands as low as $63.81 per share. Popular Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BPOP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BPOP's low point in its 52 week range is $49.34 per share, with $82.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.92.

