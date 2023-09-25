Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BORR

In trading on Monday, shares of Borr Drilling Ltd (Symbol: BORR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.84, changing hands as low as $6.80 per share. Borr Drilling Ltd shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BORR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BORR's low point in its 52 week range is $3.22 per share, with $9.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.86.

