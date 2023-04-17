Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BOND

In trading on Monday, shares of the BOND ETF (Symbol: BOND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $92.42, changing hands as low as $92.26 per share. BOND shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BOND's low point in its 52 week range is $86.608 per share, with $99.0899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.34.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: BACK YTD Return
Institutional Holders of SOXQ
Funds Holding QSI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.