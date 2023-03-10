Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BOKF

In trading on Friday, shares of BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.87, changing hands as low as $91.29 per share. BOK Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOKF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOKF's low point in its 52 week range is $70.21 per share, with $110.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.